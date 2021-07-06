Universal films will stream exclusively on Peacock within four months of theatrical debut

Angela Lang/CNET

Starting next year, films from Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation will be available exclusively on Peacock within four months of their theatrical releases, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Peacock said Tuesday. Original Universal Pictures films developed and produced for Peacock will also land on the streaming service starting in 2022.

Currently, HBO has a pay-one licensing deal with Universal, meaning it's the first place Universal's movies are shown on TV or streaming services. Peacock and UFEG said that traditional 18-month window will be split into three segments, with titles streaming exclusively on Peacock during the first and last four-month segments.