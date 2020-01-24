Someone working for the US Space Force must be a Trekkie. Star Trek fans say a new logo is a direct ripoff of Star Trek's Starfleet Command logo.
President Donald Trump revealed the new logo for the Space Force on Friday via Twitter.
"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Trump tweeted.
As soon as it was posted, eagle-eyed Star Trek fans responded pointing out the logo's similarities to the Starfleet Command logo. The arrow, the swirl around the arrow, the star background and text placement are almost identical.
In the Star Trek universe, Starfleet is the uniformed space force maintained by the United Federation of Planets as the principal branch that conducts deep space exploration, research, defense, peacekeeping and diplomacy.
As expected, Star Trek fans -- even Star Trek actor George Takei and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill -- had a few things to say online about the new design.
"There is nothing sacred any more," George Takei tweeted.
"Just Another Star Trek Rerun," Mark Hamill tweeted.
"A whole lot of Trekkers with Starfleet bumper stickers are about to be charged with stolen valor," a user tweeted.
"Look it was inevitable and we could do worse than emulating Starfleet," one fan tweeted.
The Space Force didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Jan. 17, the US Space Force was mocked for revealing designs of camouflage uniforms, which made Star Wars fans wonder if they were for soldiers headed to the forest planet of Endor.
USSF officially launched in December 2019, when Trump signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
Discuss: US Space Force logo angers Star Trek fans
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.