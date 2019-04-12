United Airlines to fly Star Wars-themed planes for Rise of Skywalker

United Airlines

It may not be the Millennium Falcon, but United Airlines plans to debut planes with a Star Wars look this fall.

During Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, United Airlines said it will introduce special Star Wars-themed livery for its airplanes to promote the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars movie.

The Star Wars livery will be on United's fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes.

"The aircraft will be exploring the 'domestic galaxy' and will not be assigned a specific route, meaning customers across the US may have the opportunity to travel on this unique plane," an United spokesperson told SFGate on Friday.

Introducing the newest member of our intergalactic fleet.



Retweet for a chance to win two tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! @starwars #UnitedSWCC #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/OyhJ2AcVBO — United Airlines (@united) April 12, 2019

As part of the promotion, United is giving away two tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"At United, our mission is to connect people and unite the world, which is exactly what the Star Wars franchise has epically done for more than four decades," United Airlines said in a statement.

Fans reacted to the new United Airlines Star Wars plane designs on social media. Wrote one: "That's cool! Does it sound like a Tie Fighter when it's flying?"

Thanks, Lee! Maybe not quite as cool as the Millennium Falcon, but close. ^DD — United Airlines (@united) April 12, 2019

Wow, United! This is wonderful! Will this just be for one plane, or is this our new livery? (Say yes, say yes, please, please say yes...) — planejane (@EarlOfGroan) April 12, 2019

As a United employee I am so proud and excited. Is there any way to see the new paint scheme unveiling? I'll fly to Chicago. — Rudy Guadarrama III (@RudyGIII) April 12, 2019

But can i just have the model (airplane) — Steve Baun (@SNBaun) April 12, 2019

I flew United to come to SW Celebration Chicago 2019!! #EpisodeXI teaser was worth the trip!!!🤯 mind blown — NaSchelle Middleton (@c_schell_play) April 12, 2019

the orange and black side is 🔥. Dare I say this would make a good @sfgiants promo livery if @alaskaair ever loses the sponsorship pic.twitter.com/YmItAK5ByN — Rich (@richdevin) April 12, 2019

That's cool! Does it sound like a Tie Fighter when it's flying? — Henrik Sorensen (@nothatsyou) April 12, 2019

Please tell me the captain and 1st officer will be dressed like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren or maybe Po and Han? 😋 — Henrik Sorensen (@nothatsyou) April 12, 2019

United Airlines, Lucasfilm and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time airplane livery has promoted Star Wars.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

In 2015, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) featured BB-8 and R2-D2 designs on the outside of the company's Boeing 777-300ER wide-body planes and Boeing 767-300 planes in honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.