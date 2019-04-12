It may not be the Millennium Falcon, but United Airlines plans to debut planes with a Star Wars look this fall.
During Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, United Airlines said it will introduce special Star Wars-themed livery for its airplanes to promote the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars movie.
The Star Wars livery will be on United's fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes.
"The aircraft will be exploring the 'domestic galaxy' and will not be assigned a specific route, meaning customers across the US may have the opportunity to travel on this unique plane," an United spokesperson told SFGate on Friday.
As part of the promotion, United is giving away two tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
"At United, our mission is to connect people and unite the world, which is exactly what the Star Wars franchise has epically done for more than four decades," United Airlines said in a statement.
Fans reacted to the new United Airlines Star Wars plane designs on social media. Wrote one: "That's cool! Does it sound like a Tie Fighter when it's flying?"
United Airlines, Lucasfilm and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This isn't the first time airplane livery has promoted Star Wars.
In 2015, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) featured BB-8 and R2-D2 designs on the outside of the company's Boeing 777-300ER wide-body planes and Boeing 767-300 planes in honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.
Discuss: United Airlines to fly Star Wars-themed planes for Rise of Skywalker
