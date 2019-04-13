United Airlines to fly Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker plane this fall

It may not be the Millennium Falcon, but United Airlines plans to a debut a plane with a Star Wars look this fall.
During Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, United Airlines announced it will introduce special Star Wars-themed airplane to its fleet to promote the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the latest Star Wars movie.
The Star Wars livery will be on one of United's Boeing 737-800 planes, according to the company. Along with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker logo, other artwork on the plane includes imagery of Star Wars vehicles such as a TIE fighter and an X-Wing.
There's also a different lightsaber on the either side of the plane's tail. The alternating colors of orange and black on the sides of the plane reflect the two sides of the Force -- light and dark.
The plane's new Star Wars livery artwork is so subtle, even Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted on Saturday that he didn't notice it. "I'm not seeing the SW connection here," he wrote. "Cool plane though."
"The aircraft will be exploring the 'domestic galaxy' and will not be assigned a specific route, meaning customers across the US may have the opportunity to travel on this unique plane," United spokesperson Natalie Noonan said.
As part of the promotion, United is giving away two tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Fans reacted to the new United Airlines Star Wars designs on social media. Wrote one: "That's cool! Does it sound like a Tie Fighter when it's flying?"
Lucasfilm and Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This isn't the first time airplane livery has promoted Star Wars.
In 2015, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) featured BB-8 and R2-D2 designs on the outside of the company's Boeing 777-300ER wide-body planes and Boeing 767-300 planes in honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.
Originally published on April 12.
Update and correction, April 13, 10:49 a.m. PT: Adds Mark Hamill reaction. Also, the original story suggested United Airlines will fly more than one airplane with a Star Wars look. The airline will fly just one such aircraft.
