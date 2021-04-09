Union says Amazon took 'illegal actions' to interfere in Alabama vote

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) is filing objections after Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted no on certifying the union to represent them, it said Friday.

More than 3,200 workers cast ballots by mail in the historic vote on whether to form the first unionized Amazon facility in the US. While there are several hundred challenged ballots to be considered on Friday, enough votes against had been counted to defeat the union effort.

"Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees. We won't let Amazon's lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote," Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU's president, said in a statement.

The union alleged that Amazon had employees attend lectures in which they heard "mistruths and lies" designed to make them oppose the union, bought ads "spreading misinformation," put up anti-union signs in the warehouse, texted and called workers at home, and "have been lying about union dues in a right to work state."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.