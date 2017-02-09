Unicorn startup Zenefits nearly halves its staff with layoffs

Zenefits

The unicorn might not be so magical after all.

Zenefits, the startup designed to manage human resources, is having an HR nightmare of its own after laying off about 430 workers from the company, first reported by BuzzFeed News. Zenefits will layoff about 45 percent of its startup, leaving only about 500 staffers in the wake.

The cut comes in an effort to save costs, with 250 employees leaving Zenefits' San Francisco headquarters and about 150 workers cut from its Arizona branch. The company will be focusing on its product and engineering teams in Vancouver and Bangalore, and working on its operations organization from Arizona.

The startup called the layoffs a "hard but necessary decision" for Zenefits' "long term growth."

The massive layoffs come just three days after Zenefits named Jay Fulcher as its new chairman and CEO.

"Today's actions have been planned for some time by the Board, the prior CEO David Sacks, and the executive team, to put our new CEO Jay Fulcher and the organization as a whole in the best position for long-term success," a company spokesperson said.

The layoffs are a part of Zenefits' "turn-around program" to shift its reputation and reset its "culture and values," according to the spokesperson.

Zenefits had earned a reputation around Silicon Valley after catapulting to a $4.5 billion valuation in just two years. But the fall came even faster than the rise, with its value dropping to $2 billion one year after, in 2016.

It has been strike after strike for Zenefits since its scandal with co-founder Parker Conrad, who was accused of helping employees skirt the law and later forced to resign. The company also infamously had to send a memo out to ban having sex on the stairs at the office.