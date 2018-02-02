UNICEF turns graphics cards into a humanitarian tool

UNICEF is taking advantage of the powerful graphics cards in gaming PCs to mine cryptocurrencies in an effort to raise funds for the 13.5 million people in need of vital emergency help in Syria.

If you wish to help the cause, which UNICEF calls "the most appalling humanitarian crisis of the past twenty years," you'll need to download Claymore, an Etherium mining application.

"Install the software Claymore and launch it to mine whenever you want, and without lifting a finger or spending a euro you will generate funds right into UNICEF's wallet," says the charity on its website.

At the time of writing, the fund has only raised around €15, which converts to approximately £13, $19 and AU$23. There are four active contributors.

The project will close in 57 days.