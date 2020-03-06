'Unfixable' hole in Intel ROM exposes all but latest chips to attack

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Security researchers have discovered a hole in Intel's read-only memory that it believes cannot be fixed and leaves all but Intel's latest 10th generation devices exposed. The new report, from Mark Ermolov of security firm Positive Technologies, points out an error in Intel's boot ROM that allows each system with the hole to be susceptible to a hack.

Found in the ROM of the Intel Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME), Emolov writes in a blog posting that "this vulnerability jeopardizes everything Intel has done to build the root of trust and lay a solid security foundation on the company's platforms."

"The problem is not only that it is impossible to fix firmware errors that are hard-coded in the Mask ROM of microprocessors and chipsets. The larger worry is that, because this vulnerability allows a compromise at the hardware level, it destroys the chain of trust for the platform as a whole."

The Intel CSME is responsible for the first authentication, loading and verifying the firmware of Intel-based devices. By being exposed early in the boot process, it could leave the computer exposed to the point where the group envisions a worst-case scenario where "hardware IDs will be forged, digital content will be extracted, and data from encrypted hard disks will be decrypted."

Positive Technologies says this hole is unfixable and exposed on all but Intel's latest 10th generation chips but notes that it believes "there might be many ways to exploit this vulnerability in ROM" some of which "might require local access" such as malware while others will need "physical access" to the computer target in question.

When the group contacted Intel it was told the chip giant was already aware of the hole.

Intel did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.