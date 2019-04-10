6 unexpectedly cool things with built-in wireless charging pads

I love the convenience of Qi ("chee") charging, which is now an option in most midrange and premium phones. Just lay it on a Qi pad or stand and presto: magic electricity transfer.

Of course, that's one more thing cluttering up your desk, nightstand or whatever. And they're not the most attractive-looking things, either. Thankfully, wireless charging pads are starting to work their way into other products: desk lamps, Bluetooth speakers and so on. Here's a look at some of the more in-Qi-neous places you'll find them.

Topelek Wireless Charging Alarm Clock Topolek A growing number of alarm clocks offer built-in Qi charging pads, but I like this one for a couple reasons. First, it looks cool. Second, because the base of the clock is also the charger, it's easier to fumble for in the dark. With brick-like clocks that integrate the pad into the top, you're less likely to hit the sweet spot -- and more likely to accidentally graze a control button. $34.00 at Amazon

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Fast Wireless Charger TaoTronics If you work at a desk, chances are you use a desk lamp -- or could use one. This LED model features touch controls, five lighting modes, a USB port for charging other devices and, in its base, a 7.5-watt Qi charging pad. There's currently a $3-off coupon you can clip on the product page, and the previous version of the lamp sold for around $32 -- so the price of this should drop before long. $47.00 at Amazon

Zofine Wireless Charging Mouse Pad Zofine Mouse pads are still a thing? They are when they double as Qi charging pads. If you're going to keep your phone at arm's length anyway, why not get a two-fer? This particular pad can deliver 10-watt charging to phones that support it, but you'll have to BYO USB-C port. If your laptop has one, great, otherwise you'll need an AC adapter. $18.00 at Amazone

I-star Portable Smart Table with Bluetooth Speaker and Wireless Charging I-star So it's an end-table/nightstand with a Qi charger flush-mounted into the top and a Bluetooth speaker built into the table? And it's portable for some reason?! I'm in! Currently priced at $220, but with a $25 on-page coupon, this stylish piece of furniture also has a pair of USB ports for plugging in non-Qi devices. I can't fathom why this has a 6,600-mAh rechargeable battery (good for up to 7 hours of music playtime, according to the vendor, not including any phone charging you do), but I honestly don't care. I love things that do other things. $220.00 at Amazon

Censhi Wireless Charger and Bluetooth Speaker Censhi Remember speaker docks? Back in the early smartphone days, you'd plop your phone onto a charging cradle that was integrated into a speaker. Today, you can do the same thing, but without the physical connection: The speaker is Bluetooth, the charger Qi-powered. This particular speaker has an admirably sporty look, and it supports quick NFC pairing (if your phone does as well). It's not portable, though, just in case you were hoping to take it outside. $59.00 at Amazon

Kedron Portable Wireless Charger 24,000-mAh Kedron A growing number of portable power banks have integrated Qi charging pads, meaning you can finally leave the cord at home when you travel. This particular mobile charger features an LED status display and three USB outputs for simultaneously charging other devices. It's available in four snazzy colors. $34.00 at Amazon

Have you found any other cool Qi-equipped products? A toaster oven, maybe, or a vacuum cleaner? Tell us about them in the comments!

