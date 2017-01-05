Under Armour and Tom Brady want to help you sleep better

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Under Armour, the fast-growing fitness brand, wants to put you to sleep.

The company has developed a new type of sleepwear. These garments are made of a fabric bearing a special pattern designed to absorb heat and get you a better night's sleep, the company says.

For the dreamy, it's the latest revolution in high-tech snoozing. For the cynical, these are $200 pajamas.

Under Armour calls the product Athlete Recovery Sleepwear, and it partnered with New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady to design them. The company introduced the Tom Terrific-influenced PJs, along with some app updates for its wearables, on Thursday at CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas.

Of course, good sleep doesn't come cheap. A long sleeve henley costs $100, as do the bottoms. If you're a t-shirt-and-shorts type, you get a $20 break on both the top and bottom.

Under Armour says the key to the garment is a special pattern on the inside lining that's meant to absorb heat and create something called "far infrared," which the sleepwear transfers back to the body. Under Armour says far infrared energy promotes better sleep and helps the body recover faster with better blood flow and cell regeneration.

"Performance is really tied to how athletes are sleeping," Glenn Silbert, Under Armour's senior vice president of product and licensing, said in an interview. "The right sleep makes you better."

Silbert says the company looked to Brady to provide insight as a professional athlete. He showed the team battle wounds from the gridiron, like a scar on his elbow. At age 39, he wanted faster recovery week after week. Silbert said Brady gets eight hours of sleep a night.

Under Armour isn't alone in its fascination with sleep. The science of sleep has become an obsession in Silicon Valley. Apple has a "night shift" mode for iPhones that gives the colors on your phone warmer tones so they're easier on your eyes before bed. Several apps, like Sleep Cycle and Sleep Bot, track your patterns. Wearables like the Fitbit or Apple Watch also try to help.

The company is also updating its UA Record app, which helps athletes track their bodies, as part of its new focus on sleep. Now, you'll be able to get a 14-day report on how you're sleeping, and the app will give you tips on how to get more consistent sleep. For example, it can suggest a good temperature for your room.

Separate from its sleep project, Under Armour also updated its MapMyRun app, which gives runners training and nutrition plans and helps them create running routes.

A new feature on the app is for Under Armour's connected footwear line -- shoes with a chip in the heel of the right shoe to help track and record data from your workouts. It's called Jump Test, and it asks a wearer jump up and down six times. Based on those jumps, the app gives you a score that tells you how prepared your body is to train that day.