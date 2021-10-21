iPod at 20 Trump social network Pixel 6: Everything to know Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots 100-million-year old crab Maid to dethrone The Queen's Gambit

Uncharted movie trailer introduces Tom Holland's Nathan Drake

The adaptation of the beloved PlayStation series hits theaters next February.

Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Uncharted

Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer go exploring in Uncharted.

 Sony Pictures

After being partially leaked Wednesday, the Uncharted movie trailer officially revealed Tom Holland as Nathan Drake on Thursday. It hits US theaters Feb. 18, 2022, after coming out in the UK Feb. 11 and Australia Feb. 17.

It's inspired by the PlayStation game series of the same name, and acts as an origin story for  treasure hunter Nate and mentor Sully (Mark Wahlberg). We also catch glimpses of Sophia Taylor Ali as fellow fortune seeker Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as new character Braddock and Antonio Banderas as a guy who sure seems like the villain.

The trailer includes a few nods to the games, including a set piece involving a cargo plane (from Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception) and a mention of Nate's older brother Sam (who appears in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End).  

"It's going to be an epic, emotional ride for new and old fans as we watch Nathan Drake make his big screen debut," Neil Druckmann, co-president of games series developer Naughty Dog, said in a blog post.

Director Ruben Fleischer, who previously helmed the first Venom, noted that he "made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise."

