Uncharted film starts shooting 'in like four weeks,' says Tom Holland

The Uncharted film has had a bad run. It's been in development since 2008. No less than six directors have been attached and subsequently detached from the project, with a seventh (and hopefully final) yet to be announced. But despite a stalled start, the Uncharted film will start shooting very soon.

"We start shooting in like four weeks,' Tom Holland, who plays a young Nathan Drake in the movie, said to IGN on the red carpet of Onward. "The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

Holland explained to the publication that he ended up as the leading man on the film after talking to Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony's Motion Picture group, about video games. Holland mentioned that he had just finished Uncharted 4, and that Rothman suggested he play Nathan Drake in Sony's film adaption.

Uncharted is an Indiana Jones-style series developed by Naughy Dog that debuted in 2007 with Drake's Fortune on the PlayStation 3. Drake's Fortune was popular, but the franchise truly became a blockbuster with critically acclaimed sequels, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Uncharted 4, released in 2016 for the PS4, has sold over 15 million units worldwide.

Scheduled for a March 5, 2021 release, the Uncharted flick is a prequel to the video game franchise. Mark Wahlberg will play Sully, who's a mentor to Drake in the games. After suffering through a revolving door of directors, Sony is eyeing Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer for the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.