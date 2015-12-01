Uncharted 4 multiplayer beta start date moved up

The Uncharted 4: A Thief's End multiplayer beta is coming sooner than expected. Sony announced today that the beta will begin tomorrow, December 3. Previously, it was expected to begin on December 4.

The news comes from PlayStation Europe's official Twitter account, which also specifies that the beta will be available starting at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. The beta is scheduled to end on December 13, though it's unclear if that's still the case given that the start-date has been brought forward.

The Uncharted 4 multiplayer beta client is around 7 GB. To access the beta, you'll need to have purchased Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. As of yet, Sony has not announced any other ways to get in.

According to DualShockers, the Uncharted 4 multiplayer beta comes with two maps and one mode. The beta represents just a slice of what will be offered in the full game. In addition, your progress in the beta will not carry forward.

Uncharted 4 launches in March 2016 exclusively for PS4. We may learn more about it soon, possibly during The Game Awards on Thursday or PlayStation Experience this coming weekend.