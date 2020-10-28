Unboxing Xbox Series S: Everything in the box

Nov. 10 is just two weeks away, which means the lucky ones who snagged a preorder for either the Xbox Series S or X will soon be playing their next-gen Microsoft console. CNET has review units of both consoles, and here we're taking a look at the Xbox Series S.

The Series S is smaller, less powerful and, perhaps most importantly, cheaper than the Series X. It'll cost you $300, £250 or AU$499, as compared to the Series X's $500, £450 or AU$749. To get that lower price, the Series S makes two concessions: It's all digital, meaning no disc drive, and it'll play games at 1440p rather than 4K.

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

What's in the box?

Xbox Series S console

Xbox wireless controller

Two AA batteries

HDMI cable

cable Power cord

We've not yet had time to fully explore the user interface or play any of the launch games, but a few details jumped out as I set up this next-gen Xbox.

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

When you first open the Series S box, you'll be struck by how small it is

Part of that is an optical illusion: It's around the same height and width as a standard PlayStation 4, but looks slighter because it's a clean slab. The PlayStation 5 demands everyone know you've got a gaming machine in the house, but the sparseness that makes the Series S look small also allows it to disappear in your living room.

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

The controller is super comfortable

It's a little thing, but the Xbox Wireless Controller is adorned with hundreds of tiny studs on the back and side, which makes gripping it much more comfortable and, in a strange way, satisfying. I've yet to get in any long sessions on the console, but I suspect it'll make extended stretches of gaming easier on the hands. The direction pad also has an eight-way rocker, rather than the previous four-way one.

Enlarge Image Dan Ackerman/CNET

The Series S is about a half the size of the Series X

As the price and specs suggest, the Series S is by far the smallest of all the next-gen boxes. The Series X is taller and much wider than the Series S, and both the digital and optical-drive PS5 are bigger than the Xbox Series X. (But, notably, it's not much more voluminous.)

More on the PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, including full reviews and detailed buying advice.