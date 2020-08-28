Unboxing Microsoft's Surface Duo: Here's what comes with the dual-screen phone

The Microsoft Surface Duo may be one of Microsoft's most unusual experiments. It's a dual-screened Android phone. And I have one. But for now, I'm just looking inside the box.

A full review of the Duo is coming in a couple of weeks, but in the meantime I opened it up to see what's inside. I got a look at a see-through version of the Duo to peek at its circuits a few weeks ago, but didn't have the retail boxed device. We don't know the international price of the Duo yet, but its $1,399 price tag converts to about £1,070 or AU$1,960.

Scott Stein/CNET

The Duo comes with a USB-C charger and a weird rubber bumper that sticks onto the Duo to protect it. Microsoft claims the Gorilla Glass-covered Duo is sturdy, but I have no idea how well it will survive a drop. The bumper is a sign that maybe you should treat it with care.

One thing the Duo doesn't have is a pen stylus. The Duo is Microsoft Pen compatible, but Microsoft doesn't include a pen in the box. I would have preferred one over a USB-C charger.

Because I have a Duo and the see-through special model, I thought I'd compare.

Scott Stein/CNET

Sure enough, they feel identical. The hinge is extremely smooth and stable-feeling at most angles, and the sleek book-like design is even better in person... to hold, at least.

Will the Duo live up to its promise of being a dual-screen productivity savior for phones? I can't say yet. But I'll let you know as soon as I can.