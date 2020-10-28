We just saw the PS5 unboxed on Tuesday, and now it's time to see what's inside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S boxes. We don't have any new hands-on impressions with the games or UI yet, besides what we've previously seen with backwards-compatible games and the console's high-refresh-rate output, but now we have a closer look at the final retail hardware and can see exactly what's included.

Here's what's in the box (as pictured above):

Xbox Series X console

Xbox wireless controller

HDMI cable

AC power cable

Two AA batteries

Unlike the PlayStation 5, there's no USB cable in the box. That's because the PS5 controller has a built-in rechargeable battery, which requires a cable to sync and charge, while the Xbox gamepad runs on AA batteries (the first set of which is helpfully included in the box).

Here's what I learned from unboxing the new hardware.

The controller is a subtle tweak to an already universally loved design. The biggest difference is the new d-pad, which gets an eight-way rocker, as opposed to the older four-way version. But, there's also a new textured surface on the triggers, a dedicated share button for, you know, sharing, and some small sculptural changes. But at a glance, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference.

It's not really much smaller than the PS5. The 16-inch (with stand) PS5 towers over the 10.5-inch tall Xbox Series X. But that doesn't tell the whole story. Doing some quick volume calculations (the Xbox is much easier to measure), the PS5 is about 420 cubic inches in total volume, versus roughly 414 cubic inches for the Xbox Series X. The PS5 has fins and valleys and slopes and curves, so don't take that exact number to the bank, but it's ballpark.

It works vertically and horizontally, but it's clearly meant to stand straight up. As I discovered when taking some early Xbox mockups to Ikea to test-fit them into different types of popular living room furniture, sometimes you need to place your console vertically, and sometimes you need to place it horizontally. Unlike the PS5, which has an overly complex removable/adjustable plastic stand for switching orientations, the Xbox Series X has a small built-in foot on the bottom panel. Flip the Xbox on its side, and the foot just sits there. Also, the tiny illuminated Xbox logo will be sideways. That said, this is much, much easier to fit in vertically than the towering PS5.

More on the PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, including full reviews and detailed buying advice.