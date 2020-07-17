CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

World Emoji Day Netflix's Cursed Peacock launches Twitter hack The Magic School Bus author dies at 75 Paper Mario: The Origami King
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New Power Rangers helmet lets you cosplay as the original Red Ranger

We unbox Hasbro's new Lightning Collection helmet, which morphs wearers into the first Mighty Morphin' leader.

Listen
- 01:07
e8163-prod-prg-lc-mmpr-red-ranger-helmet-061

This wearable Red Ranger helmet joins Hasbro's Lightning Collection of Power Rangers merchandise.

 Hasbro

Original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fans are getting their newest way to cosplay as the original Red Ranger from the '90s series with a new helmet from Hasbro. The Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Collector Helmet joins the toy company's Lightning Collection, showcasing a design inspired by the show's first season. We got our hands (and heads) on the helmet, so have a look at our unboxing video below. 

The $80 helmet comes after 2019's White Ranger helmet, bringing with it adjustable straps that should fit most wearers. Designed after Jason Lee Scott's Red Ranger, played by actor Austin St. John, the helmet itself comes in at 8.5 inches wide by 11.43 inches long by 10.12 inches high.

Now playing: Watch this: Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Helmet unboxing
8:18

When you're not wearing the helmet, it comes with a stand to make it easy to display on a shelf.

The helmet goes on preorder Thursday on Hasbro Pulse.

See it on Hasbro Pulse

The helmet reveal first cames a few weeks ahead of Comic-Con@Home, which is replacing 2020's San Diego Comic-Con due to the coronavirus pandemic. St. John is also set to reprise his role of Jason in an upcoming episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers after a nearly 18-year hiatus from the franchise. 

Read moreEvery series of Power Rangers, explained

SDCC cosplay: The very best Comic-Con costumes spotted in recent years

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 things you didn't know about the Power Rangers
2:43