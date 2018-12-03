UN climate change chatbot makes saving the world personal

Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Climate change is a huge issue. It's affecting weather, oceans, health, animals and economies. It's hard to figure out how one person could possibly make a difference against such a monster, but the United Nations' new ActNow chatbot is here to help.

The UN launched the Facebook chatbot on Monday during the COP24 climate change conference in Poland with an assist from television presenter and naturalist David Attenborough. It's part of a social media campaign aimed at encouraging people to talk about climate change and take personal action to combat its effects.

"Small changes can make a big difference if we all work together," the chatbot tells us.

The UN identified 10 key actions people can take in their daily lives, including taking shorter showers, eating meat-free meals and driving less. It asks you to commit to an action and hands out information like "Fewer cars on the road means less traffic and lower emissions."

ActNow users can log completed actions and share them with others on Facebook. The chatbot has already counted nearly 7,000 actions. "The campaign will highlight the impact that collective action can have at this critical moment in our planet's history," says the UN.