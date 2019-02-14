Umbrella Academy, Netflix's newest superhero show, goes online

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The clock is ticking for Disney/Marvel stuff to disappear from Netflix, but Netflix has some new non-Marvel superhero programming. Say hello to The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the Dark Horse comic book series. The series focuses on children being adopted by an eccentric to become superheroes. Check out our review of The Umbrella Academy here.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Hulu picked up the complete run of Dharma and Greg. It was added on on Feb. 13. Also, if you have some spare time, check out both documentaries on the failed Fyre Festival. Hulu has a version called Fyre Fraud. Netflix has Fyre The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Both were added a bit ago, but are fascinating to say the least. You can learn about both Fyre Festival documentaries here.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Get your umbrellas ready Your browser does not support the audio element.

