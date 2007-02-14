Ultimate gaming for the disabled

As far as complicated computer apparatuses are concerned, we weren't so sure about the "Ergopod 500," especially for those who live anywhere near earthquake country. But Russian-based Gravitonus seems to have done it right, with a new gaming system for the physically disabled that appears a lot more secure.
The "Alternative Computer Control System" shown on Medgadget looks like a cross between a piece of ultra-modern Danish furniture and something you'd find in Dr. Evil's underground control center. Despite the aesthetic qualities, it's an engineering marvel that incorporates features even quadriplegics can use, such as a "tongue-controlled directional command module."
Special considerations aside, we wouldn't be surprised if some hard-core gamers without disabilities would be interested in purchasing one of these. At least some people, after all, are buying the "Roccaforte."
