Smackdown! Can 10,000 chickens defeat 20 dinosaurs?

It's the sort of question that can keep you up at night. If 10,000 plucky chickens met 20 deadly T. rex dinosaurs on the battlefield, which side would win?

We now have an answer thanks to a video posted Thursday by YouTube user Lazy Game Reviews. It shows that exact showdown as it plays out in Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator, a Steam game currently under development.

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator exists to answer absurd questions along the lines of the classic "Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?" The chickens-vs-dinos scenario plays out like some weird alternate-reality version of an epic battle scene from "Lord of the Rings." The dinosaurs stomp and bite the chickens, but the flock keeps coming.

Spoiler alert: the chickens emerge victorious, vanquishing their foe into extinction.

The sandbox-style game also lets players choose from medieval soldiers, orcs, trolls, knights and Roman centurions, but the dino-bird battle is a truly weird and entertaining scenario.