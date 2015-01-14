Ultimaker 2 3D printer goes bigger and smaller, but remains expensive

If you find the Ultimaker 2 3D printer either too big or two small, Ultimaker has other options for you.
The 3D vendor officially announced today the Ultimaker 2 Go and Ultimaker 2 Extended, which are the compact and enlarged versions of the Ultimaker 2, respectively. Prior to this, both printers were showcased at CES 2015.
The Ultimaker 2 Go is tiny and offers a relatively small build volume of 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.5 inches (12 x 12 x 11.5 cm). On top of that, it doesn't support a heated build plate. It costs $1,450 (roughly £960, AU$1,800 as a direct conversion).
The Ultimaker 2 Extended, on the other hand, is much larger with a very large max build volume of 9.1 x 8.9 x 12 inches (230 x 225 x 305 mm). Ultimaker says the Extended also boasts some of its highest speed and accuracy, printing at up to 300mm/s, and at 0.02mm layer resolution. It's going to cost $3,000 (which converts to around £1,985, AU$3,710).
Beyond those things, both new printers are very similar to the Ultimaker 2 in terms of design and functionality. This means they are both great-looking and well-built but at the same time will require manual calibration. Most importantly, they are among the most expensive consumer-grade 3D printers on the market.
Both printers will be available for purchase in April 2015.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.