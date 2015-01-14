Ultimaker 2 3D printer goes bigger and smaller, but remains expensive

Dong Ngo/CNET

If you find the Ultimaker 2 3D printer either too big or two small, Ultimaker has other options for you.

The 3D vendor officially announced today the Ultimaker 2 Go and Ultimaker 2 Extended, which are the compact and enlarged versions of the Ultimaker 2, respectively. Prior to this, both printers were showcased at CES 2015.

The Ultimaker 2 Go is tiny and offers a relatively small build volume of 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.5 inches (12 x 12 x 11.5 cm). On top of that, it doesn't support a heated build plate. It costs $1,450 (roughly £960, AU$1,800 as a direct conversion).

The Ultimaker 2 Extended, on the other hand, is much larger with a very large max build volume of 9.1 x 8.9 x 12 inches (230 x 225 x 305 mm). Ultimaker says the Extended also boasts some of its highest speed and accuracy, printing at up to 300mm/s, and at 0.02mm layer resolution. It's going to cost $3,000 (which converts to around £1,985, AU$3,710).

Beyond those things, both new printers are very similar to the Ultimaker 2 in terms of design and functionality. This means they are both great-looking and well-built but at the same time will require manual calibration. Most importantly, they are among the most expensive consumer-grade 3D printers on the market.

Both printers will be available for purchase in April 2015.