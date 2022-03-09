Ulta Beauty Sale: Get 30% Off Dry Shampoo, 20% Off a Select Item and More

Ulta Beauty

Ulta has three deals happening at the same time. The first one is select dry shampoo from brands including Batiste, Klorane, Drybar and more. The second deal is 20% off any one qualifying item in-store, online and in app using the offer code 947254. And the last deal is 10% off any qualifying purchase with the code YAY10. Both qualifying purchase offers end March 12.

The dry shampoo deal is simple because the discount is automatically applied. If you've never used dry shampoo, it's great for oily roots when you need to give your hair a lift. And yes, even people with 4A to 4C hair can use dry shampoos, too. Depending on the item you purchase, you can get a BOGO deal with the second item going for 40% off. Plus, some dry shampoo options come with a gift.

The qualifying purchases are a bit more complicated since there are terms and exclusions you have to follow. The 20% off coupon deal excludes The Ordinary, beauty steals and prestige brands. And unfortunately, you can't use it for the shampoo deal. The 10% off works on the dry shampoo and other items as long as you buy online and pick it up in store or curbside. For more specifics, check Ulta Beauty's coupons.