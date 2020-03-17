A pair of elegant Ullo wine glasses with matching aerator is just $30 today

Ullo

I've heard that it helps to let big, bold red wines breathe after opening them, but I'm a Gemini and simply don't have patience for that. Enter this pair of elegant long-stemmed Ullo wine glasses with matching aerator. It's a simple device that fits snugly into each glass and instantly removes sulfites and naturally aerates wine as you pour. It's said to open up aromas and amplify the tasting notes for your many cabs, syrahs and pinots. Right now the pair of glasses with aerator and velour travel bag is just $30 -- down from $100 -- as one of Best Buy's Deals of the Day.

KitchenAid's full line is also currently on discount at the big-box retailer. That includes baking essentials like the famous stand mixer ($200 today), or this two-speed food processor for just $80. Or scoop up an easy, breezy KitchenAid immersion blender marked down to $40 and a sleek retro 12-cup coffee maker for less than $70. See the entire line of KitchenAid gear and appliances on sale at Best Buy.

