Ukraine Tech Minister Begs Tim Cook to Cut Off App Store Access in Russia

On the second day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian technology minister has made an unusual request to Apple CEO Tim Cook: block Russian citizens from accessing the App Store.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation tweeted a purported copy of his official request to Cook directly to "stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store," he wrote.

