Ukraine Invasion: Reliable Twitter Accounts to Follow What's Happening

Ayhan Altun/Getty

The situation in Ukraine is evolving rapidly in the wake of Russian military forces attacking the Eastern European nation. It can be hard to figure out what's happening as social media is flooded with posts, so we've gathered some reliable sources that include official government channels, respected aid organizations and journalists on the ground from major publications.

On the official side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba have been tweeting in English and their own language about the evolving military and diplomatic elements.

Beyond Ukraine, President Joe Biden tweets from his own account and the official US presidential account. Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are tweeting about the international response, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UN Secretary General António Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Aid groups include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International the UN Refugee Agency and Free Press Unlimited.

The Kyiv Independent and Kyiv Post offer English language updates from Ukraine's capital. CNN's Matthew Chance is reporting from Ukraine, while his colleague Frederik Pleitgen is stationed in Russia, near the border with Ukraine. The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan and the BBC's Myroslava Petsa are stationed in Kyiv.

NPR's Frank Langfit, Eleanor Beardsley and Tim Mak are reporting from the country, as are the New York Times' Michael Schwirtz and BuzzFeed's Christopher Miller.

The Twitter Safety account also offered tips for people using its service in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, including creating a strong password, setting up two-factor authentication, how to deactivate your Twitter account, protecting your tweets, what to do if you suspect your account has been compromised, steps take if your account is hacked, how to restore your account if it's locked, how to include your location or remove it from tweets.