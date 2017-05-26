UK urges tech giants to fight terror after Manchester attack

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

The UK wants tech to play its part in putting a stop to terror.

Following Monday's Manchester attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge tech giants including Facebook and Google to ramp up efforts in combatting terrorism and removing extremist content from the world wide web at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, reports Reuters. The meeting will be attended by Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US, as well as representatives from the EU.

It's not the first time the online community has been put in the spotlight for its alleged contribution to terrorism. The families of victims in the San Bernardino shooting took Facebook, Google and Twitter to court earlier this month, claiming they permitted terrorist activity to flourish on their social media platforms.

May will push for companies to develop tools that can recognise and remove terror-related content. She will also ask companies to help authorities crack down on extremists according to the report, which cites an unnamed senior British official.

CNET has reached out to Facebook and Google for comments.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.