UK gives Huawei green light to build country's non-core 5G network

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Chinese tech behemoth Huawei the go ahead to build non-core parts of the country's 5G network on Tuesday. It's a decision that comes with some serious restrictions -- Huawei will be excluded from sensitive geographic locations and will have its UK market share capped at 35%.

As part of the verdict, the UK will not allow Huawei equipment at military bases or nuclear sites, as well as all safety related and safety critical networks in Critical National Infrastructure. Neither will the company be allowed to build core parts of the UK's 5G network. Instead it will be limited to the periphery access network, which connect devices and equipment to mobile phone masts.

"We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security," said Baroness Nicky Morgan in a written statement to Parliament. "High risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks. The government has reviewed the supply chain for telecoms networks and concluded today it is necessary to have tight restrictions on the presence of high risk vendors."

The decision on the future of Huawei in the UK comes after well over a year of delays, perpetuated by elections and Brexit discussions. During that time two Prime Ministers -- first Theresa May, then Boris Johnson -- put off making a decision on the matter.

The drawn-out discussion of whether to exclude Huawei from the UK centers largely around fears that the country would be handing control of its national infrastructure to China. UK networks have long relied on Huawei equipment, but over the past year the country has come under considerable pressure from the US -- which has issued its own ban on the Chinese company -- to reconsider this reliance due to security concerns. The US has repeatedly cited fears that close links between Huawei and the Chinese government could mean the company poses a spying risk -- something Huawei has always vehemently denied.

Earlier this month, a delegation of US officials visited London in an attempt to dissuade Johnson from allowing Huawei to continue having a role in the UK. US President Donald Trump has threatened that if any allies continue to use Huawei, they would put existing intelligence-sharing agreements at risk. Johnson's decision on Tuesday is likely to anger Trump, although the president has not yet reacted to the news.

The UK has a very different relationship with Huawei to the US, continuing to sell its popular smartphones and already incorporating the company's technology in its 5G rollout. UK carriers have been lobbying the government not to ban Huawei, as tearing its equipment out of their networks would be costly and time-consuming, significantly setting back the planned rollout of 5G.

"This is a UK-specific solution for UK-specific reasons and the decision deals with the challenges we face right now," said Morgan.

Analysis from a number of UK security bodies, has not provided consistent advice on the risks posed by Huawei. Last year, the technical director of UK security agency GCHQ called Huawei's security standards "shoddy" following the release of a report by the agency in Marchthat rebuked the company for failing to fix long-standing security flaws. Meanwhile, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre said that the country of origin for equipment has no bearing on whether it increases the security risk, and the best way to create a secure network is to use gear from a mix of companies.

Currently the UK's telecoms infrastructure is provided by the big three vendors -- Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson. In accordance with the NCSC's advice, removing Huawei from the equation could in fact increase security risks. As part of Tuesday's announcement, the UK government said that in line with guidance from the NCSC, it would pursue opportunities to further diversify the supply chain.

"This package will ensure that the UK has a very strong, practical and technically sound framework for digital security in the years ahead," said Ciaran Martin, chief executive of the NCSC in a statement.