UK concludes using Huawei in 5G is a manageable risk, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

The British government has reportedly concluded that any risks from the use of Huawei equipment in its 5G networks can be mitigated.

That determination was made by the UK's National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), according to a Financial Times report Sunday citing two unnamed sources familiar the conclusion, which hasn't been made public.

The NCSC didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment.

The conclusion runs contrary US State Department efforts discouraging European countries preparing for the rollout of 5G -- the high-speed, next-generation networking technology -- from using equipment from made by the Chinese tech company. US officials have reportedly met with representatives of the European Commission to warn them that the Chinese government could use Huawei equipment for spying.

That warning followed escalating tensions between the US and Huawei that have seen the arrest of the company's CFO in and 23 indictments thrust on the company by the United States. Preceding this was a year of warnings from the US against Huawei, for fear of the company's coziness with the Chinese government, which raised concerns over espionage.