Uh-oh. Ja Rule might be planning a Fyre Festival follow-up

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Brace yourselves. Rapper Ja Rule could be putting on another music festival.

Asked whether he'd be interested in taking another shot at the now infamous Fyre Festival, the rapper told TMZ in a video published Friday, "I have plans to create the iconic festival, but you didn't hear it from me." The luxury music festival failed in a spectacularly public way thanks to the internet.

The rapper was one of the founders of the 2017 Fyre Festival, which promised attendees gourmet meals, posh accommodations and access to top models and social media influencers. When folks arrived at the Bahamian location, they found disaster relief tents and sad cheese sandwiches. Meanwhile, Twitter had a good laugh about it all. Ja Rule describes it as "the most iconic festival that never was."

Festival organizer Billy McFarland is serving a six-year sentence for wire fraud charges. Ja Rule has denied accountability for the festival, which spawned two competing documentaries, released in January, from Hulu and Netflix.

Ja Rule did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He told TMZ, though, that "in the midst of chaos, there's opportunity."