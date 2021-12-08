UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: Start time, how to watch or stream online, full fight card

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 269 is a must watch in every sense of the word. It's been a while since we've had a ridiculously stacked, prestige UFC PPV card, but UFC 269 is one of the strongest we've seen this year.

At the top of the card, we have the uncrowned king Dustin Poirier, fresh off defeating Conor McGregor twice, facing current champ Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event we get to see the best female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defend her bantamweight crown against upstart Julianna Pena.

But UFC 269 runs deep. Rising star Sean O'Malley features, Cody Garbrandt makes his flyweight debut and we have a host of compelling match ups all the through to the early prelims. Make no mistake, this Saturday is MMA Christmas.

Here's everything you need to know.

UFC 269 Start time

The UFC 269 main card starts at 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT) on Nov. 6. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

The main card starts Dec. 11, 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Dec. 11, 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Dec. 11, 6:15 p.m. EDT (3:15 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Dec. 12, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Dec. 12, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Dec. 11, 11.15 p.m. GMT

Australia

The main card starts Dec. 12, 2 p.m AEDT.

The prelims start Dec. 12, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Dec. 12, 10:15 a.m. AEDT

How to watch UFC 269



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially, if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 269, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a savings of 25%, but this new bundle is a 35% savings. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 269 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 269 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

As always, these cards are subject to change. We'll keep this as up-to-date as possible.

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley

Prelims

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early prelims