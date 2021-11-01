UFC 268 Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Start time, how to watch or stream online

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 268 is looking like a classic in the making. Last week the UFC turned in a sneaky PPV banger minus any real star power, but UFC 268 is bringing a multitude of big names to the table.

In the main event we have a rematch of one of the greatest title fights of all time in Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington. Last time these two wrestlers fought they beat the ever loving hell out of one another on the feet. Will they do the same in the rematch? Hard to say. I'd expect a little more wrestling in this one, but wrestler vs. wrestler match-ups tend to be fought standing, so I'm expecting another war.

But Usman vs. Covington is just the beginning. UFC 268 features another title fight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Last time they fought Namajunas knocked Weili out with a spectacular head kick in the first round. I don't see that happening this time. This will most likely be a striking clinic between two of the best strikers in the UFC. Absolutely cannot wait for this.

Perhaps the most exciting fight on the card is a contest between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Considering both are wild men typically involved in absolute slug fests, you can expect an instant classic.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 268.

UFC 268 Start time

Be careful with this one! The times are very different compared to most UFC PPV events.



The UFC 268 main card starts at 2 p.m EDT (11 a.m. PDT) on Oct 30. Here are all the details from multiple timezones.

US

The main card starts Nov 6, 10.00 p.m. EDT (7.00 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Nov 6, 8.00 p.m. EDT (5.00 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Nov 6, 6.00 p.m. EDT (3.00 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Nov 7. 30, 2 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Nov 7, midnight. GMT.

The early prelims start Nov 6, 10 p.m. GMT

Australia

The main card starts Nov 7, 1pm a.m AEDT.

The prelims start Nov 7, 11.00 a.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Nov 7, 9.00 a.m. AEDT

How to watch UFC 268



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 268, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 268 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 268 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

As always, UFC fight cards are subject to change.

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary card

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early Prelims