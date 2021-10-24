UFC 267 Blachowicz vs. Teixeira: Start time, how to watch or stream online

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 267 is an event that's flying under the radar.

That's partly because it lacks star power in the main event. There's no Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal anchoring this PPV, but what UFC 267 does have is consistency. Top to bottom, from the first fight to the last, this is a card with heaps of compelling bouts and a few fights I fully expect to be barn burners.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira sits atop this card and while it's almost strange to see Teixeira in a light heavyweight title fight, there's little doubt he deserves his shot. Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen is for the interim UFC bantamweight crown and is, for my money, a guaranteed banger of a contest. Two great strikers with phenomenal chins facing off against one another -- absolutely can't wait.

But almost every fight here is worth your while. Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makhachev takes on Dan Hooker and we have the long awaited return of rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Here's everything you need to know.

UFC 267 Start time

The UFC 267 main card starts at 2 p.m EDT (11 a.m. PDT) on Oct 30. Here are all the details from multiple timezones...

US

The main card starts Oct. 30, 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT).

The prelims start Oct. 30, 10.30 a.m. EDT (7.30 a.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Oct. 30, 7 p.m. BST.

The prelims start Oct. 30, 3.30 p.m. BST.

Australia

The main card starts Oct 31, 5 a.m AEDT.

The prelims start Oct 31, 1.30 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch UFC 267



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 267, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 267 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 267 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

Like all UFC fight cards this is subject to change. We also expect they'll split this into "Early Prelims" and "Prelims" at some point down the line.

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Prelims