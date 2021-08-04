UFC 265 Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane: When it starts and how to watch

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After a Conor McGregor fight, most UFC events tend to pale in comparison, but UFC 265 feels especially low key. Its main event, a heavyweight interim title bout between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane feels less like a legitimate title bout and more like a negotiating tactic on the UFC's part.

After struggling to match the pay demands of current heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and potential challenger Jon Jones, this is very much a fight that sends a message from the UFC: The heavyweight division will move on with or without you.

That said, this is still a compelling fight. Derrick Lewis is one of the UFC's most recognisable stars and Cyril Gane is maybe the most technical striker in the UFC's heavyweight division. Regardless of the reasons why the UFC set this fight up, it's definitely going to be worth watching.

The remainder of the card features a few gems. A title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena was unfortunately cancelled after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19, but Jose Aldo and Vicente Luque are both fighting on the undercard. Both always deliver high octane fights.

UFC 265 Start time

The UFC 265 main card starts at 10 p.m EDT (7 p.m. PDT) but here are all the details from multiple timezones.

US

The main card starts Aug 7, 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Aug 7, 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Aug 7, 6.15 p.m. EDT (3.15 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Aug 8, 3 a.m. BST.

The prelims start Aug 8, 1 a.m. BST.

The early prelims start Aug 7, 11.15 p.m. BST.

Australia

The main card starts Aug 8, 12 noon AEST.

The prelims start Aug 8, 10 a.m. AEST.

The early prelims start Aug 8, 8.15 a.m. AEST.

How to watch UFC 265



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 265, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 264 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 264 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

UFC 265 Fight card

As always, this fight card is subject to change. We'll try and keep this as up-to-date as possible.

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Prelims

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early Prelims

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gato

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons