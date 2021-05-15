UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler: Start time, how to watch and full fight card

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 262 takes place today and features a blockbuster title fight I never thought I'd see in my lifetime: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

It's the title fight most anticipated Conor McGregor would be having, but after a shock loss to Dustin Poirier, and an incoming trilogy fight, things have had to shift up.

While Oliveira vs. Chandler isn't a blockbuster fight that'll have the mainstream buzzing, it's absolutely the right fight to make. Chandler, a long time champion in rival promotion Bellator, made an incredible entrance to the UFC, icing Dan Hooker in one punch at UFC 257. Charles Oliveira, after a mixed early career in the UFC, has developed into maybe the most feared grappler in MMA. Both have earned this shot.

Who's gonna win? Really tough to tell. It's a fascinating style match-up. Oliveira is rangy and incredible from his back, Chandler possesses incredible one-shot power and dynamite wrestling.

This one could go either way. I have no idea what's going to happen.

UFC 262 Start time

The UFC 262 main card starts at 10 p.m ET (7 p.m. PT) but here are all the details...

US

The main card starts May 15, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start May 15, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start May 15, 6.30 p.m. ET (3.30 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts May 16, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start May 16, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start May 15, 11.30 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts May 16, 12 noon AEDT.

The prelims start May 16, 10 a.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start May 16, 8.30 a.m. AEDT.

How to watch UFC 262



This year the UFC entered into a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC live in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 262, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $70.



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 262 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 262 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

As always fight cards are subject to change...

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Prelims

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Early prelims