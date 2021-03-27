UFC 260 Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou: Start time, how to watch or stream online, full fight card

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

We're now just hours away UFC 260. Both Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou have made weight and the main event title fight is on. Here's everything you need to know.

Their first contest was a one-sided grindathon after Miocic introduced Ngannou to high level wrestling for five gruelling rounds, but since that bout, Ngannou has torn through the heavyweight division, earning himself a second crack at the title. Can he unseat the heavyweight GOAT Miocic? It's possible. Miocic is getting older and Ngannou can knockout any human alive if he catch them clean. No-one on the planet hits harder than this guy.

Sadly the co-main event, a compelling contest between featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and jiu jitsu savant Brian Ortega has been cancelled after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

How to watch UFC 260

This year the UFC entered into a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC live in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 260, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through . The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can .



Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $90. This is a decent deal. The previous bundle gave a saving of 25% but this new bundle is a 35% saving. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 260 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 260 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Start time

Based on previous UFC times, this is the schedule we expect...

US

The main card starts March 27 , 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start March 27, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start March 27, 6.15 p.m. ET (3.15 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts March 28, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start March 28, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start March 27, 11.15 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts March 28, 1 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start March 28, 11 a.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start March 28, 9.15 a.m. AEDT.

Fight Card

Given how volatile and fluid previous fight cards have been in the COVID-19 era, expect this one to chop and change. Here's where we're at right now...

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

Prelims

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Early Prelims