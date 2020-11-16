UFC 255: Figueiredo v Perez -- Start time, how to watch online and full fight card

Mike Roach/Getty

Compared to UFC 254, which featured Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC's biggest star outside of Conor McGregor, UFC 255 is a bit of a quiet affair. It's main evented by a guy most casual fans have never heard of: Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo is facing off another fighter you might not have heard of: Alex Perez. This doesn't bodes well for PPV sales of this card. That being said, Figueiredo is a potential star on the rise, having just been crowned Flyweight champion. He's looked absolutely unbeatable so far with a cast-iron chin and incredible power in his hands. I reckon this fight could be a short one.

The undercard, thankfully, is stacked. You get the chance to see Valentina Shevchenko, the best female fighter not named Amanda Nunes, defend her Flyweight title against Jennifer Maia and Mike Perry facing off against Tim Means has the potential to be a fun fight.

There are plenty of reasons to order this one.

How to watch UFC 255

This year the UFC entered a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC live in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 255, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site.

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $65.

Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $65 by itself.



New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $85. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 255 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 255 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation 4 or using the UFC app on your Xbox One.

Start time

US

The main card starts Nov. 21, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start Nov. 21, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start Nov. 21, 6.30 p.m. ET (3.30 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts Nov. 22, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Nov. 22, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Nov 21, 11.30 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts Nov. 22, 2 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start Nov. 22, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Nov. 22, 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

Fight Card

This card is subject to change. We'll try and keep updated as much as possible.

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Prelims

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodrigues vs Nicolas Dalby

Early Prelims