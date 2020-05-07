UE Megaboom 3 speaker hits all-time low at Best Buy and includes free charging base

The Megaboom 3 speaker from Ultimate Ears has never been cheaper. The big, bassy Bluetooth speaker was released at a price of $200 and over the nearly two years since has occasionally dipped to $170 or $180. Right now, you can get the Megaboom 3 for only $130 or $150 at Best Buy. The black-and-white Moon model is discounted to $130, but the two models priced at $150 are the better deals because they include the Power Up charging dock that usually sells separately for an additional $40.
The cylindrical Megaboom 3 is the third iteration of Ultimate Ears' biggest Boom speaker. My colleague David Carnoy found the Megaboom 3 offers better bass than its predecessor with fuller sound that also sounds better at higher volumes. It also has a new button on the top that pauses and plays your music and can be linked to your playlists on a number of streaming services, including Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify. A short press on this Magic Button starts your music even when the speaker is off, and a long press advances to the next playlist you've stored in the Ultimate Ears app.
Read more: The best Bluetooth wireless speaker of 2020
Unlike the jumbo UE Hyperboom, the Megaboom 3 straddles a more sensible line between "large" and "portable." To that point, the 2-pound speaker can be dropped without missing a beat, and it's fully waterproof and will even float if it happens to get tossed in the pool.
The Power Up charging dock is a much appreciated addition. It costs $40 on its own but is a free add-on when you buy the Megaboom 3 in either Night Black or Lagoon Blue. You can charge the speaker with the included Micro-USB cable, but the charging base lets you keep the speaker always powered up and ready to rock. For times when it's away from its base, the Megaboom 3 has a rated battery life of 20 hours.
This deal is so good I'm putting in an order for a Megaboom 3 (in Lagoon Blue, thank you very much) to replace the current Bluetooth speaker in my kitchen. I have an off-brand speaker that sounds pretty good but has terrible battery life and is constantly interrupting my dinner prep with its low-battery warning, which then sends me on a hunt through my house for the charging cable, which always seems to run off to a new location each time I need it.
Discuss: UE Megaboom 3 speaker hits all-time low at Best Buy and includes free charging base
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.