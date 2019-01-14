Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 routine makes the internet flip out

Perfection is hard to come by, but Katelyn Ohashi's gymnastics routine on Friday nailed it.

The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast, originally from Seattle, scored a perfect 10.0 for her heart-pumping floor exercise routine at the Collegiate Challenge competition in Anaheim, California. She wasn't even the only UCLA Bruin to earn a 10 -- junior Kyla Ross scored one for an earlier uneven bars routine, the Daily Bruin reports.

But it was Ohashi's lively routine that went viral after the UCLA Gymnastics official Twitter account tweeted it out late Saturday, with the caption, "A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi."

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Even if your knowledge of gymnastics ends at somersaults, it's easy to see why Ohashi captivated the Internet. From her smiling confidence to the soaring height she achieved on picture-perfect backflips ending in a split, she rocked the routine, and the cheers from the crowd and her teammates kept things lively.

"Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard," coach Valorie Kondos Field told The Daily Bruin. "Every single thing about it, including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it's insane."

As of Monday afternoon, the video had more than 25 million views. UCLA Gymnastics' tweet had more than 122,000 retweets and more than 517,000 likes. UCLA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ohashi herself was modest about her fame, tweeting out, "now I just gotta learn how to clap on the beat."

now i just gotta learn how to clap on the beat😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 13, 2019

Fans, including some famous faces, applauded Ohashi's routine, and she responded by offering them tickets to see her in person.

i got you with some ticketsss https://t.co/sRjW04ttPy — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019

omg😱 i got you with tickets too any time!!🙏🏼 https://t.co/01Kq36h8fq — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) January 14, 2019

And some had fun with the moves no ordinary, untrained human could pull off.

"UCLA if you are recruiting, here's me doing the same routine!!" tweeted Alyssa Limperis, sharing a joke video of her own performance. "Willing to lie about age to compete, (direct message) me ."

UCLA if you are recruiting, here’s me doing the same routine!! Willing to lie about age to compete dm me pic.twitter.com/4Q96S7CA0E — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 14, 2019

I would tear every ligament I didn’t know I even had — Ⓜ️cChicken (@CodyMcChicken_) January 13, 2019

i'm pretty sure i tore something *watching* o_O — Dave Cochran (@Dave_Cochran) January 13, 2019

This expression change like "game time, bitches." pic.twitter.com/Ca9KmCPmTf — Smash Traves (@smashtraves) January 13, 2019

Numerous viewers marveled at Ohashi's sheer joy in performing.

The amount of fun @katelyn_ohashi appears to be having and how relaxed she looks is what it’s all about. Phenomenal, so much fun to watch this team compete. — Matthew Crisp (@MCrisp21) January 13, 2019

The squad doing the dance moves with her is pretty fun, too. Tremendous performance. — Marty Olliff (@MartyOlliff) January 13, 2019

The UCLA athletics program was smart enough to take advantage of its sudden fame. On Sunday, the official UCLA Gymnastics account tweeted out a follow-up: "As great as this video is of Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10, it's next level when you see it in person! Don't miss the Bruins in Pauley Pavilion on Monday, Jan. 21 at 2 pm."

As great as this video is of @katelyn_ohashi's perfect 🔟, it's next level when you see it in person! Don't miss the Bruins in Pauley Pavilion on Monday, Jan. 21 at 2pm.



🎟️: https://t.co/MorPjc6s5I pic.twitter.com/9L6JwtyrXE — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

