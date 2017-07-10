Ubuntu has arrived in the Windows Store, and it’s easy to download

Downloading Ubuntu just got easier. Today the operating system was made available in the Windows Store, something Microsoft earlier in 2017 said it would do (see more about Microsoft's 2017 Build conference here).

While the Windows download is a limited sandbox version of the system, it makes the acquisition process much faster than the traditional route. This version's main functionality is to run command-line utilities through an Ubuntu Terminal.

Using it is almost as quick as a regular download, with just a few more steps. After installing, Ubuntu users will have to go through Control Panel and choose to "Turn Windows features on or off" then select "Windows Subsystem for Linux." Afterwards, hit OK, reboot and then let the fun begin.