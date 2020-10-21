Ubisoft's new Connect ecosystem expands access to in-game, social features

Ubisoft's on Wednesday said its Uplay and Ubisoft Club services and loyalty program will be updated and expanded as Ubisoft Connect. The new universal interface, which allows players from all platforms to interact with the company's in-game services and to access social features, will launch starting Oct. 29, starting with Watch Dogs: Legion.

Ubisoft Connect will be available via an in-game overlay in the company's latest titles. Players can access the in-game and social features regardless of which consoles or cloud gaming services they're using.

"A decade ago, Ubisoft was one of the first publishers to enhance players' experience with more services and social features," Charles Huteau, Ubisoft's creative director on Ubisoft Connect, said in a statement. "We wanted to build upon this legacy to fulfill Ubisoft's vision of a global community and bring these benefits to all our players."