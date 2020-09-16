Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell are coming to VR

Facebook

Assassin's Creed has never been in VR before, but it will be. Ubisoft on Wednesday announced that its hugely popular Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell series are getting VR spinoffs, and they'll be Oculus exclusives.

Ubisoft's Red Storm studio, based in Cary, North Carolina, will develop the games.

We don't know anything else about the games, but Ubisoft has published a number of VR apps since 2016, including Star Trek Bridge Crew. The announcements were made during Facebook Connect, where the new Oculus Quest 2 headset and a number of upcoming games were also unveiled.

The Oculus Quest platform has so far been heavily game-focused, and Facebook has already acquired several VR game studios, including the makers of Beat Saber.

