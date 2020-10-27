CNET también está disponible en español.

Ubisoft launches subscription service tailored for Luna and Stadia

Ubisoft+ will launch on Amazon Luna in November and Google Stadia by the end of the year. It'll include access to the company's new releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Video game giant Ubisoft launched their Ubisoft+ subscription service on Tuesday, officially replacing UPlay+. PC gamers can access the company's catalogue of more than 100 titles now for a monthly cost of $15. Additionally, Ubisoft promised a beta version of the service would launch on Amazon's Luna service on November 10th and Google Stadia by the end of the year for the same cost.

Luna itself is still in beta, but it's similar to Stadia in that it offers console-free gaming through online streaming. Ubisoft has been quick to partner with both services, and noted in Tuesday's announcement that you won't need to pay for the Stadio Pro subscription to access Ubisoft+. Similarly, Luna offers a channel of curated games for a subscription cost, but the Ubisoft subscription essentially serves as a separate channel.

A Ubisoft+ subscription will let players play new releases and upcoming titles including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion at no additional cost. They'll also have access to classic titles in the company's catalogue and future downloadable content.

