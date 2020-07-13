Ubisoft gives everyone Watch Dogs 2 for free after game giveaway glitch

We were told that if we logged into our Ubisoft accounts to watch the company's Ubisoft Forward event Sunday, we could score drops of a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and more. But stymied by an inability to login, gamers naturally took to social media to complain. Ubisoft eventually decided to just give it away to anyone who registers.
Ubisoft subsequently posted in its forum and on Twitter that it'll still be giving out the rewards. All you have to do is register on the site and the company will add it to your library.
You can see the hubbub on the hashtags #UbiForward broken and #Ubibackward on Twitter, among other places.
Sunday's event also included a long look at Watch Dogs Legion and the eagerly anticipated Hyper Scape, a peek at Far Cry 6 and more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
