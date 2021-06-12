Ubisoft E3 2021 stream: Watch live here for Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry and more

Ubisoft's E3 2021 event is happening today, starting at noon PT. Unlike in previous years, when companies like Electronic Arts or Microsoft would hold their events ahead of Ubisoft, this time the Assassin's Creed-maker is up first. That means the stage is set for some big news.

Rainbow Six Extraction

The company started by talking about Rainbow Six Extraction, a new game based on its popular Rainbow Six Siege tactical strategy game, first released in 2015. In this new title, players work in a team of three to take on an alien threat. Extraction will be released Sept. 16.

Rocksmith Plus

Ubisoft's guitar-learning Rocksmith game took a different approach to music games by offering a title designed to teach you how to actually play the guitar. Now, a decade after its launch, the company's released a new subscription service called Rocksmith Plus, designed to help people learn how to play acoustic guitar, electric guitar or bass using an iPhone or Android app that turns their smartphone in a microphone for the game to listen and score your progress as you learn.

Ubisoft didn't say when the game will be released or how much it'll cost, but the company's offering an open beta starting this summer. It's currently only available for PCs, but will presumably be available for other platforms at launch.

What is Ubisoft Forward?

Typically, E3 consists of a huge show floor and press conferences from gaming giants like Ubisoft. But now that the convention is all online, companies are doing their E3 presentations in the form of branded online streams -- like Nintendo Direct. Ubisoft Forward is the French gaming giant's platform to woo you into buying its big offerings from 2021 and beyond.

Last year's Ubisoft Forward, in July, focused mainly on two games: Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Start times and how to watch

Ubisoft Forward 2021 takes place on June 12 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. That's 8 p.m. UK time for those across the pond, and 5 a.m. June 13 AEST for Aussies.

You'll be able to watch Ubisoft Forward on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the stream in this post when the link becomes available.

What should I expect?

It's extremely likely that we'll see more Far Cry 6, which is Ubisoft's big (announced) game for 2021. The company recently streamed 40 minutes of gameplay from the title, but that doesn't mean we won't see more at Ubisoft Forward. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine -- a game named and demoed before COVID-19 -- is also due this year, so expect to see that too. Further, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second DLC is set for a late-2021 launch, so more details on that are definitely possible.

What about the unexpected? Beyond Good and Evil 2, a long, long, long anticipated sequel, could make a rare appearance. And if there's any time to unveil a big, new project, it's the first official day of E3.