Ubisoft E3 2021 stream: How to watch, start times, predictions

E3 2021 will run from June 12 to June 15. Unlike previous years, it'll be all online -- but like previous years, there'll be plenty of game reveals, deep-dives and surprises. Ubisoft has a big opportunity here: Of all the companies hosting their own events at E3 -- including Nintendo, Square Enix, EA and more -- the Assassin's Creed-maker is up first. That means the stage is set for some big news.

What is Ubisoft Forward?

Typically, E3 consists of a huge show floor and press conferences from gaming giants like Ubisoft. But now that the convention is all online, companies are doing their E3 presentations in the form of branded online streams -- like Nintendo Direct. Ubisoft Forward is the French gaming giant's platform to woo you into buying its big offerings from 2021 and beyond.

Last year's Ubisoft Forward, in July, focused mainly on two games: Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Start times and how to watch

Ubisoft Forward 2021 takes place on June 12 a 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. That's 8 p.m. UK time for those across the pond, and 5 a.m. June 13 AEST for Aussies.

You'll be able to watch Ubisoft Forward on the company's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the stream in this post when the link becomes available.

What should I expect?

It's extremely likely that we'll see more Far Cry 6, which is Ubisoft's big (announced) game for 2021. The company recently streamed 40 minutes of gameplay from the title, but that doesn't mean we won't see more at Ubisoft Forward. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine -- a game named and demoed before COVID-19 -- is also due this year, so expect to see that too. Further, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second DLC is set for a late-2021 launch, so more details on that are definitely possible.

What about the unexpected? Beyond Good and Evil 2, a long, long, long anticipated sequel, could make a rare appearance. And if there's any time to unveil a big, new project, it's the first official day of E3.