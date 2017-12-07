Ubisoft said it is delaying the release dates of two of its more popular games.

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

The French gaming giant said Thursday it push back the launch of Far Cry 5 about a month from it's original February 2018 date . The open-world first-person shooting game where users will be trying to free a fictional Montana town from the clutches of a overzealous religious cult, will be now be released on March 28.

Also, the release of The Crew 2 has been moved from its March 16, 2018 date to either later in the spring or summer. Ubisoft said a third franchise game, whose title wasn't revealed, but scheduled to be released either in 2018 or 2019, could now be pushed back to as far as 2020.

Ubisoft executive Christine Burgess-Quémard said in a statement it will be investing "additional development time" in those games, as it needed more time to develop the recently released Assassin's Creed's Origins.

"This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," she said.