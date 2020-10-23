Ubisoft

Ubisoft on Wednesday said its Uplay and Ubisoft Club services and loyalty program will be updated and expanded as Ubisoft Connect. The new universal interface, which lets players from all platforms interact with the company's in-game services and access social features, is set to launch Oct. 29, starting with Watch Dogs: Legion.

Ubisoft Connect will be available via an in-game overlay in the company's latest titles. Players can access the in-game and social features regardless of which consoles or cloud gaming services they're using.

"A decade ago, Ubisoft was one of the first publishers to enhance players' experience with more services and social features," Charles Huteau, Ubisoft's creative director on Ubisoft Connect, said in a statement. "We wanted to build upon this legacy to fulfill Ubisoft's vision of a global community and bring these benefits to all our players."

The service includes a "cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an unlimited amount of Units to spend on unique rewards, like weapons, outfits and consumables," the company says. There's also a newsfeed, where you'll find friends' activities and achievements, and there's a "Smart Intel" feature that offers players tips and video recommendations related to their game activities.

Ubisoft plans to make full cross-progression available on upcoming titles including Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic. With Ubisoft Connect, the company's ecosystem will be available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, cloud gaming and streaming services Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna plan to offer some Ubisoft Connect features later this year. Players can also access the experience from the Ubisoft Connect mobile app and desktop app, and on ubisoftconnect.com.

You can take a look at the new service in Ubisoft's launch trailer for Connect.