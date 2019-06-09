Ubisoft at E3 2019: Watch live for Watch Dogs, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull and Bones

Get ready for the music. Dancing music, that is.
Yes, aside from anything else you can expect to hear from Ubisoft, a dancing game is almost assuredly among them. The company's annual Just Dance games aren't just a mainstay of the industry at this point, they're also still a lot of fun.
The way it works is diabolically simple: Wacky dancers in cartoonish getups dance on the screen, enticing you to follow along while holding a controller in your hand. The controller tracks your movements, giving you a score on how well you did. If you're playing this game right, you don't care about your score, though you may be trying to understand what's going on with the tripped-out penguin in sunglasses.
Dancing may be the most playful bit of Ubisoft's presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles each year but it's not the most hyped. That will likely be reserved for its popular action adventure franchises like Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry. The company's also announced a sequel to its well-regarded Beyond Good and Evil space adventure game, though it's offered few details so far.
The company's also made a habit of announcing a tie-in with the popular game maker Nintendo during its show. Last year, it was a special Star Fox edition of Ubisoft's upcoming Starlink game. The year before it was Nintendo's iconic Mario joining Ubisoft's Rabbids cartoon characters in a strategy game.
And finally, the company's next big online game, a pirate battle game called Skull & Bones, might make an appearance.
When
Ubisoft's press conference will take place Monday, June 10 starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.
Where
The event will be held at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles. But why squeeze in there when you can just watch our livestream, available here. We'll keep you up-to-date about all the key announcements from the show too, of course.
What we can expect
Ubisoft also prides itself on putting on a fun and sometimes silly show. Last year, that meant bringing in a marching band. So be ready.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- The gaming giant's biggest news was Project Scarlett, its next-generation Xbox, coming in 2020. The new device is up to 4x more powerful, the company said, and like the next-gen PlayStation it'll include a fast non-mechanical SSD hard drive, and it'll be powered by custom innards built with the help of chipmaker AMD. The company also announced that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett next year. Meantime, Microsoft is starting public tests of its Project xCloud streaming service in October, promising people the ability to play high end games on their mobile devices while away from home. While fans wait, Microsoft announced an update to its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as well as a slew of new games. And action star Keanu Reeves, fresh off the success of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, was on stage to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming next year.
- Bethesda -- Bethesda kicked off its event with humility over the mixed response to Fallout 76, but quickly went back on the offensive. Fallout 76 got a new Battle Royale mode, Wolfenstein Youngblood received a new trailer and a co-op mode. We got a new game called Deathloop from the clever folks behind Dishonored and Bethesda introduced us to Orion, a piece of tech from ID Software designed to make game streaming better on services like Google Stadia. The lion's share of attention, however, went to Doom Eternal, which looked fantastic in both single player and multiplayer.
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
