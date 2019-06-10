CNET también está disponible en español.

Ubisoft at E3 2019 announces subscription service, Uplay Plus

The French video game giant is the latest to offer a monthly subscription, taking on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, Sony's PlayStation Plus, Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and EA Access.

Get ready for another gaming subscription service, this time from Ubisoft.

The French video game maker, known for its titles like the action adventure series Assassin's Creed, said at the the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as it's known, that it plans to launch a new subscription service for Windows PCs and Google's Stadia service called Uplay Plus on September 3. It'll cost $14.99 per month. 

Uplay Plus, which players will be able to sign up for starting June 10, will give players access to the company's upcoming releases, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. All told, Ubisoft said the service will have more than 100 games.

"Wherever players are, we want to provide access to our games and services," said Brenda Panagrossi, Ubisoft's product management head, in a statement.

Ubisoft isn't the only company trying to offer a monthly game subscription though. Microsoft on Monday said its upcoming $9.99 per month Xbox Game Pass for PCs would be included in its newly announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle, also $14.99 per month. Google meanwhile announced its $9.99 per month Stadia Pro subscription. And that's on top of subscription services for Sony's $60 per year PlayStation Plus, Sony's $20 per month PlayStation Now, and Electronic Arts' $5 per month EA Access. Apple as well has announced its Apple Arcade subscription service for its iPhons and iPads, with pricing expected later this year.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

  • PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
  • Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games. 
  • Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 11

  • Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
