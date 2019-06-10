Ubisoft at E3 2019 announces subscription service, Uplay Plus

Get ready for another gaming subscription service, this time from Ubisoft.
The French video game maker, known for its titles like the action adventure series Assassin's Creed, said at the the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as it's known, that it plans to launch a new subscription service for Windows PCs and Google's Stadia service called Uplay Plus on September 3. It'll cost $14.99 per month.
Uplay Plus, which players will be able to sign up for starting June 10, will give players access to the company's upcoming releases, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. All told, Ubisoft said the service will have more than 100 games.
"Wherever players are, we want to provide access to our games and services," said Brenda Panagrossi, Ubisoft's product management head, in a statement.
Ubisoft isn't the only company trying to offer a monthly game subscription though. Microsoft on Monday said its upcoming $9.99 per month Xbox Game Pass for PCs would be included in its newly announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle, also $14.99 per month. Google meanwhile announced its $9.99 per month Stadia Pro subscription. And that's on top of subscription services for Sony's $60 per year PlayStation Plus, Sony's $20 per month PlayStation Now, and Electronic Arts' $5 per month EA Access. Apple as well has announced its Apple Arcade subscription service for its iPhons and iPads, with pricing expected later this year.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- The gaming giant's biggest news was Project Scarlett, its next-generation Xbox, coming in 2020. The new device is up to 4x more powerful, the company said, and like the next-gen PlayStation it'll include a fast non-mechanical SSD hard drive, and it'll be powered by custom innards built with the help of chipmaker AMD. The company also announced that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett next year. Meantime, Microsoft is starting public tests of its Project xCloud streaming service in October, promising people the ability to play high end games on their mobile devices while away from home. While fans wait, Microsoft announced an update to its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as well as a slew of new games. And action star Keanu Reeves, fresh off the success of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, was on stage to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming next year.
- Bethesda -- Bethesda kicked off its event with humility over the mixed response to Fallout 76, but quickly went back on the offensive. Fallout 76 got a new Battle Royale mode, Wolfenstein Youngblood received a new trailer and a co-op mode. We got a new game called Deathloop from the clever folks behind Dishonored and Bethesda introduced us to Orion, a piece of tech from ID Software designed to make game streaming better on services like Google Stadia. The lion's share of attention, however, went to Doom Eternal, which looked fantastic in both single player and multiplayer.
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games.
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
